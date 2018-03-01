Wolfpack Update for February 28, 2018

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team plays the in the MHSAA Hockey Division 1 Pre-Regional 8 game on Thursday at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep at 7 p.m.
The winner moves on to the Region 4 game on Saturday at Grand Oaks Ice Arena in Howell at 7 p.m.
From there, the region winner plays on Wednesday, March 7 in the MHSAA Hockey Division 1 Quarterfinal 2 game at The Summit in Dimondale, 7:40 p.m.
* * *
The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team finished the season at the MHSAA Division 1 District 6 meet at Grand Blanc High School, Feb. 17.
They finished with a total of 653.26 points. They scored 206.7 in the first round; 174.46, second round; and 272.1, third round.
Grand Blanc, Lake Orion, Davison and Oxford moved on to the regional meet.

