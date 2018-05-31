Wolfpack Update for May 30, 2018

The Wolves topped two tournaments last week.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished first in the Nightmare Invite at Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch scoring 288 last Thursday.

All six took places in the top ten.

Harry Bowman led the team with a first place with a 67.

Noah Bridgeman finished in second place with a 71; Cole Smaka, third place, 73; Alex Oda and Patrick Deardorff tied for eighth, 77; and Terry Fortuna tied for tenth, 78.

Gladwin finished in second place at the tournament with a 293; Houghton Lake, third, 321; Traverse City West, fourth, 327; and Chelsea, fifth, 329.

They finished the Grand Blanc/Orchard Lake St. Mary Top 50 Junior Tournament in first place with a 302, May 21.

Deardorff led the team, hitting a 74 for fifth place finish over all. Oda tied for sixth place with a 75 and Bridgeman tied for eighth place with a 76. Bowman finished in 11th with a 77.

Lapeer finished in second place, 316; Hartland, third, 320; Dakota, fourth, 324; and Birmingham Seaholm, fifth, 327.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team defeated Brandon last Thursday, 2-1. Tyler Garrett had one RBI. Jake Spicer pitched for seven innings and had six strikeouts.

The Wolves (13-12-1) play Waterford Kettering on Saturday in the MHSAA Baseball District Semifinals at 12 p.m. The district final game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Both games are played at Clarkston High School.

***

The Clarkston Varsity Softball team lost Macomb Dakota last Thursday, 7-5. The Wolves scored three runs in the seventh inning. Paige Blevins had four RBIs off three hits. Hannah Cady had two hits. Olivia Warrington had four strikeouts while pitching and Abbey Tolmie had two strikeouts.

The Wolves (32-2) play Oxford in the MHSAA Softball District Semifinals on Saturday at 12 p.m. The winner moves on to the district final scheduled for 2 p.m. Both games are played at Clarkston High School.

* * *

Looking to try a sport or work on skill during the summer, check out camps offered through Clarkston Community Education on www.itpr.org.

Camps include Dare to Dream, Clarkston Volleyball Camp, Summer Baseball Clinics,T-Ball for Girls, Adventures in Softball, Mini Ballers Basketball Camp, Fife Basketball Camp, Fife Fundamentals, Clarkston Wolves Football Camp and lacrosse camps. Camps are led by varsity coaches with staff and players assisting.