Wolfpack Update for October 3, 2018

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in sixth place at the NextTee Girls Golf Invite at Meadowbrook Country Club, Sept. 24.

They scored 347 for the finish among 15 teams.

Ashley Liles tied for 11th place with a par of 80. Lauren Hartline and Payton Greenlee both hit 86 to tie for 19th place. Farhiya Osman finished the day with 95.

Northville finished in first place with a score of 305. Plymouth finished in second, 325; Bloomfield Hills, third, 328; Farmington Mercy, fourth, 341; Grosse Pointe South, fifth, 343; Northville, seventh, 362; Troy, eighth, 369; Salem, ninth, 370; and Eisenhower, tenth, 378.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team lost to two OAA Red foes last week.

They lost to Lake Orion last Thursday, 3-1, as the Dragons opened the night winning the first two matches, 25-18 and 25-9.

The girls won the third match after taking the lead with the score at 5-4 off sophomore Alana Watlington’s serve. They continued to grow their lead and hold the Dragons off until they finished the match, 25-21.

They lost the fourth match, 25-17, to finish the night.

Watlington had nine kills and three aces. Sophomore Claire Nowicki had eight kills and junior Jordan Newblatt had six kills.

Senior Mackenzie Rotter had three blocks. Senior Haley Stewart had 20 digs and senior Kelsey Schaldenbrand had 28 assists.

The girls opened the week with a 3-0 loss to Stoney Creek, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.

Nowicki had nine kills and Watlington and Newblatt had eight kills each.

Rotter had four blocks and Watlington and junior Hannah Cady had two blocks each. Stewart had 12 digs and junior Skyelar Jidas had 11 digs. Schaldenbrand had 31 assists.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams. They host Troy on Thursday for Pink Out. They are home again on Tuesday as they host Oxford for Senior Night.

JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team posted two losses last week.

They lost to Macomb Dakota on Thursday, 1-0.

The Wolves also lost to Berkley on Sept. 25, 2-1. Berkley scored with 29 minutes remaining in the first half. Clarkston tied it up after a lightning delay with senior Patrick Farrell scoring the goal.

The game was called after Berkley scored another goal due to lightening.

The boys opened the week against Stoney Creek on Tuesday. They host Youth Night next Tuesday as they play against Lake Orion.

JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Field Hockey team lost to Farmington United on Sept. 26, 6-0.

They head to Oakland on Wednesday and host St. Catherine Academy next Tuesday, 5 p.m.