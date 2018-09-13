Wolfpack Update for September 12, 2018

Overall the Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team had a successful week.

They hosted a Quad on Wednesday against Flushing, North Branch, and Oxford. In their first match against North Branch, they came out strong and won, 25-13. The next match in the set they lost, however they stayed with North Branch the whole game. The tiebreaker game was close but Clarkston did not come up with the win.

Then, they played Flushing and won the series 2-0. They played Oxford and won the series 2-0.

Claire Nowicki had 35 kills, Jordan Newblatt had 29 kills, and Alana Watlington had 17 kills and 10 blocks.

On Thursday, they competed against Grand Blanc. They lost 3-1.

“Grand Blanc is closely matched to us,” said Coach Kelly Pinner.

On Saturday, they played in a tournament, and won three of their four games. They beat Powers Catholic, Grosse Pointe North, and Portage Central. Their only loss was to Novi. Claire Nowicki had 5 aces and 34 kills. Alana Watlington had 8 Aces, 18 kills, and 6 blocks.

“We ended up first in our pool,” Pinner said.

“This week we need to work on serving more aggressive, and serve receiving. Need to challenge our opponents more on the serving line,” said Pinner.

The team heads to Seaholm on Thursday.

– Kirsten Isbell

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer kept Rochester from scoring as they visited the Falcons last Thursday. The game ended with the game tied at zero.

They lost to Avondale on Sept. 4, 3-1.

They opened the week against Rochester Adams. They head to Farmington on Wednesday and Lakeland on Monday.

JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Field Hockey team posted a 2-1 loss against Pinckney last Wednesday and a 8-1 loss against Grosse Pointe Northern, Aug. 28.

The Wolves host Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard on Thursday, 7 p.m. Then, head to University of Liggett on Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.