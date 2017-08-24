Wolves on hunt to fizzle Lightning twice

Clarkston’s gridiron heroes defeated Lapeer in Ann Arbor last year and they are gearing up to do it again during Battle at the Big House II this Friday.

“We are going to be a pretty solid football team,” said long-time Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson, looking ahead to not only the season opener but the season. “We have a lot of returning seniors and some kids who came up who are working their butts off.”





The boys were able to work on their strengths and tweak a few things after their scrimmages on Thursday with Detroit Cass Tech, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Grand Blanc.

Richardson added their strengths include their offensive line, which includes seniors Stewart Newblatt, Cameron Pass and Noah Nicklin; and their running backs Michael Fluegel and Josh Cantu.

“Michael is a great receiver out of the backfield. He’s probably our No. 1 threat. Josh gives us a great change up with him,” Richardson said.

The Wolves add two freshman to the offensive line with Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler, both making their presence felt just with size. Dellinger stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 245 pounds and Spindler is just an inch shorter weighing 250 pounds.

Connor Heaton will make an impact as a wide receiver and Tieler Houston will help out once his injury is healed.

The Wolves have two quarterbacks with Nate Uballe starting and Jakob Jensen right behind him.

Richardson added defense is getting better every day and the line is led by returning linebackers Gino Paese, Zach Scott, Anthony Simmons and Nathan Ladd.

“We are getting better on defense,” he added. “Outside linebackers with Gino and Zach will help. Zach is our leader on defense. He calls all of our signals and will also play tight end for us.”

The Wolves kick off at the Big House at University of Michigan against Lapeer Lightning at 7 p.m.

Sports Writer Wendi Reardon Price