Wolves shoot big on Blackhawks

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers bounced back from Southfield Arts & Technology with a shooting spree against Bloomfield Hills last Friday resulting in a 82-42 win for the Wolves.

“That’s a good ball club,” said Dan Fife, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball about the Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks. “We shot well against them each time we have played them. I am happy tonight. I don’t get happy often during the season. You get happy for 15 minutes than you have to start thinking about the next game. Then, you start worrying again which is my nature.”

Bloomfield Hills opened with a basket after a steal at half court. Less than five seconds later junior Foster Loyer tied the game with two points from the free throw line which started a 10-2 run for the Wolves which included a field goal from Loyer and baskets from junior Nick Wells and senior Dylan Alderson.

The Blackhawks attempted to close the gap with a 3-pointer with 3:17 left in the quarter. The Wolves met the challenge with not only one 3-pointer but three from Alderson and one from Loyer, ending the quarter 22-9.

Junior Demond Mills-Bradley opened the next stanza continuing the field goal streak shooting one and adding another 15 seconds later off a pass from Loyer.

“Two threes then he took a charge – that was what I was really happy with,” Fife smiled. “He has been coming in and playing well.”

The Wolves kept Bloomfield Hills to nine points during the second quarter as they scored 32 points ending the first half with a basket from junior Stewart Newblatt with seven seconds remaining, 54-19.

With the wide lead in the game the Wolves were able to put in substitutes from the bench which helped the team stopping more shots from Bloomfield Hills and getting a few more shots for Clarkston on the board.

“It adds,” Fife said about being able to pull guys off the bench. “Knowing your comfort level – you can go in and make plays without failure. It was good to get other kids in, let them play and see what they are doing. They have been having better practices.”

Alderson led the team with 24 points and scored three 3-pointers. Foster scored 20 points and had four 3-pointers. Mills-Bradley scored eight points and junior CJ Robinson and sophomore Taylor Currie scored seven points each.

The Wolves opened the week at West Bloomfield and host their final home game in the regular season on Thursday against Rochester Adams. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follow.

They open the first round MHSAA District against Waterford Mott on Monday at Lake Orion. The winner moves on to play Orions in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 8 before the championship round on Friday, March 10. All games start at 7 p.m.