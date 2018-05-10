Wolves take over Orion tourney

The Clarkston JV Softball team defeated Swartz Creek with a 10-0 win the Lake Orion JV Softball Tournament hosted at Lake Orion High School, April 28.

Lizzy Rottenberk took the mound and held Swartz Creek scoreless with a strong defensive support. Catcher Izzy Roselli gunned down four base runners attempting to steal second.

The Wolves’ bats came alive once again, scoring 10 runs, including a bomb over the left center field fence hit by Kaelyn Kaul.

Earlier in pool play, Clarkston went 3-0, beating Alpena, Rochester Adams, and Oxford in route to the championship game.

The Wolves are Macy Biondo, Makayla Ervin, Aaliyah Grech, Morgan Hunter, Kaelyn Kaul, Arayna Knowlton, Riley Labate, Allyson Lesnau, Aliyah Loughead, Jordan Meacham, Sharon Newsom, Kylee Riffle, Isabella Roselli, Elizabeth Rottenberk, and Samantha Wycoff.

They are coached by Allison Lanctot and Emma Spak.

The Wolves host Troy on Thursday at the softball JV field at Clarkston High School, 4:30 p.m.