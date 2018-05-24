Wolves take on regionals

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse finished the regular season with a 16-14 win over H.H. Dow last Friday.
Dow opened with the first two goals of the night in the first three minutes.

Elizabeth Oda looks behind H.H. Dow defenders for a way to score a goal last Friday. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

Elizabeth Oda narrowed their lead as she scored the first goal for Clarkston with 18:23 left in the first half. The next goal game from Kaitlyn Bridger 24 seconds later off a free shot.
The Wolves scored another quick goal as they grabbed control from faceoff and went into Dow’s turf and marked their third goal made by Oda at 17:47.
Oda, Bridger and Maya Roy scored one goal each to close the first half with a 6-5 lead.
The Wolves also defeated Lakeland last week during the pre-regional game at Lake Orion last Thursday, 15-2.
They defeated Midland in the next round of the regional playoffs on Tuesday with a 16-13 win. They play in regional semifinal, scheduled for Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. and the regional final is June 1. Both games are at Lake Orion.
