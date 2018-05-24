Wolves take on regionals

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse finished the regular season with a 16-14 win over H.H. Dow last Friday.

Dow opened with the first two goals of the night in the first three minutes.

Elizabeth Oda narrowed their lead as she scored the first goal for Clarkston with 18:23 left in the first half. The next goal game from Kaitlyn Bridger 24 seconds later off a free shot.

The Wolves scored another quick goal as they grabbed control from faceoff and went into Dow’s turf and marked their third goal made by Oda at 17:47.

Oda, Bridger and Maya Roy scored one goal each to close the first half with a 6-5 lead.

The Wolves also defeated Lakeland last week during the pre-regional game at Lake Orion last Thursday, 15-2.

They defeated Midland in the next round of the regional playoffs on Tuesday with a 16-13 win. They play in regional semifinal, scheduled for Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. and the regional final is June 1. Both games are at Lake Orion.

~Sports Writer Wendi Reardon Price