At work to beautify city

Members of the new Clarkston Beautification Committee got to work on their first project last week, cleaning and weeding garden beds at Main and Washington streets for the Taste of Clarkston.

“This is great – we posted this on Facebook and people just showed up,” said Committee Chair Jennifer Detkowski.

The cleanup is just a start for the committee, which plans to work its way down Washington to bring a consistent look to downtown green spaces, Detkowski said.

The committee offers lots of opportunities for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and other community groups and volunteers.

“And not just gardening work,” Detkowski said. “We need help organizing, bringing in volunteers, and other support.”

For more information, email jendetkowski@live.com or Sue Wylie at wylies@villageof clarkston.org.

– Phil Custodio