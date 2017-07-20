Workers busy with summer school construction

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Almost a year since voters approved a $75.98 million bond for technology and building improvements, workers are tearing up and replacing parking lots and fields at Andersonville Elementary, Springfield Plains, Bailey Lake and Clarkston High School.

Andersonville’s updates will use $1,753,000 in bond funds for a new parking lot and an updated safe and secure entrance. Work is ongoing for the parking lot, which will provide separation between the parent and bus drop-off loop.

Interior renovations are ongoing as well, said Jessica Kimmel of Clarkston Community Schools.

Springfield Plains Elementary is also getting a new parking lot, as well as an updated playground. These updates cost $1,491,000 and sitework is ongoing for both.

Bailey Lake Elementary will also have a new parking lot and an updated safe and secure entrance. The cost is $1,496,000 and work is ongoing for both.

Clarkston High School is updating its sports stadium. Total cost for this project is $1,225,000.

New turf has been installed and detail work is currently underway. There will also be a new track and a new field event area at the stadium.

Track surfacing will start soon and the event area is almost complete.

Two bond project bid packages were accepted in March. Most of the construction work will be done during the summer, with work on the high school field finished by the first football game.

School officials are planning to bring bids for 2018 bond projects to the board in November or December of 2017.