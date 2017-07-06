Working on fundamentals

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

When young players walked off the field last Thursday at Clarkston High School after their last session at Boys Baseball Camp, coaches wanted them to remember to play anytime they had a chance.

“What we try to hit home is when they leave here and they are not practicing with their teams that they are outside playing,” said Addison Turk, assistant coach with Clarkston Varsity Baseball. “They don’t need nine guys on a team to play. You don’t even need a field. You just go outside and play.”

Turk remembered when he participated in the camp when he was younger which helped him with the players.

“Just make it fun, make it competitive,” he smiled, adding some players already know a lot fomr playing with little league teams or traveling teams like the Clarkston Riverdawgs.

“The basic stuff the kids already know, but there are other aspects of the game we can teach them to make them better,” Turk said.





There were two sessions held for the baseball camps for boys ages 7-14-years-old. One week was for beginner and intermediate level players and the second week was for high level players.

During the four day camp players were divided into groups and rotated between different stations as they worked on the fundamentals of the game including throwing, catching, fielding and base running.

“We try to focus on every aspect – a lot of hitting, a lot of pitching, a lot of defense,” said Turk.

The players also competed in games at each station with the prize being baseball cards and many commented they needed particular players to finish their dream team.

“It’s the best it has ever been,” said Phil Price, head coach with the varsity team, adding the varsity players were a huge help.

“Hearing it from the players we coach goes a long way,” said Turk. “It can be more relatable. “The kids really do their job. They bring a lot of energy so the campers want to be here and want to learn the game.”

Boys Baseball Camps is hosted by Clarkston Community Education and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Senior. For more information or to check out other camps and activities offered this summer please visit www.itpr.org.