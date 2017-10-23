Assistant Publisher Don Rush just read an article in the New Yorker, sent my Clarkston resident Tom Stone. Your thoughts? “Creating indispensible journalism—whether at the local or national level—is not without cost. It does not want to be free. If people aren’t willing to pay for it, like they pay for the Internet or cell-phone service, then it will surely disappear, sometimes right before your eyes.”

https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/journalisms-broken-business-model-wont-be-solved-by-billionaires?mbid=nl_Daily%20102017&CNDID=49337038&spMailingID=12186678&spUserID=MTg2NDc2MDMxMDExS0&spJobID=1261807229&spReportId=MTI2MTgwNzIyOQS2