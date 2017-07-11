Youth mystery

From left, front row to back row, Sloan Lamb, laying down, Taylor Salter, Francesca Catella, Sydney Hinds, Ian Boyd, Emily Howe, and Cady Stalvey, sitting on fireplace, Ellise Dowd, Aryn Hillman, sitting on couch, Shayla Lindquist, Haley Philips, Bryan Donoghue, and Alaina Norrito. Standing from left, Liesl Netherland, Kennedy Smith, Ethan Dowd, Kelsey Phillips, Charles Dunn, Adrianna Daigle, Sophia Catella, and Reilly Kerrigan. Photo provided by Emily J. Dowd

Help Clarkston Village Players’ Youth Theatre crack the case in Tim Kelly’s “Murder at Crooked House,” July 21-22 at 7:30 p.m.; July 23 at 2 p.m.; and July 27-29 at 7:30 p.m.

In this spoofy, musical murder whodunit, Hercules Porridge just might solve the mystery. Or he might not. Overcoming his ineptness, he tries to investigate the goings on at Crooked House, a delapidated boarding house with a funny farm of tenants.

Adding murder to the mystery, the campy musical is full of eccentric characters, including mystery writer Anguish Crispie, a curious young man in safari attire, a strange actress, a crackpot colonel, and a directionally-challenged butler.

“This cast is amazing – so proud of all their hard work, and a huge thank you goes out for all the hard work and creative genius of our incredible director and choreographer Carmen Padilla and assistant director Sean Mueller,” said Emily J. Dowd, Clarkston Village Players.

Tickets are $10. Reserve your tickets at 248-425-5842 or cvpyouth theatre@hotmail.com.