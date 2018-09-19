ZBA 10-3-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-023, Kurt Neiswender, Petitioner, Requesting: Two total variances; 1) A 7.5 foot side yard setback variance and 2) A 20 foot front yard setback variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of replacing a carport with a garage on a non-conforming lot of record, 7230 Clement Rd., Parcel #08-31-427-031, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED JULY 11, 2018) NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-027, Becky Johnston, Petitioner, Requesting: A 40 foot side yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 for the purposes of constructing an accessory structure, 5356 Stickney Rd., Parcel #08-11-301-012, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #18-028, Allied Signs, Inc, Petitioner, Requesting: A 21.8 square foot sign area variance from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04 B-1 in order to install two (2) additional wall signs on the Arby’s, Southeast corner of Sashabaw Rd. & Flemings Lake Rd., Part of Parcel #08-22-402-002, C-1 Local Commercial (Sashabaw Road Town Center Overlay District). APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of September 5, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.