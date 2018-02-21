Zoning amendment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE NOTICE OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE MAP AMENDMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on January 23, 2018, the Township Board approved a First Reading and authorized a Second Reading of an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Map for 7171 and Part of 7125 Clintonville Road from R-1R Rural Residential to R-1B Suburban Residential located on the west side of Clintonville Road, south of Clarkston Road as shown below:

The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by Trustee Ritchie, Seconded by Trustee Aliaga. The vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 6; Absent: Pallotta No: 0. The motion carried. PUBLISHED: February 14, 2018 Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk