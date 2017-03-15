Zoning Board of Appeals 4-5-17

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive,

Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

G. NEW BUSINESS:

1. Case #17-006, Ann Gregg, Petitioner, Requesting: A 15.5 foot front setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 6672 Seth Ct., Parcel #08-17-401-027, R-1A Single Family Residential.

2. Case #17-007, Anthony Palazzolo, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 30 foot front yard setback variance and, 2) a 5 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home on an existing non-conforming lot of record, Northwest Corner of Jerome Rd. and Ennismore Dr., Parcel #08-34-380-021, R-1A Single Family Residential.

3. Case #17-008, Cranberry Lake Building Company, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) variances; 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 23 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 5510 Rendell Ln., Parcel #08-02-300-045, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential.

4. Case #17-009, Iven Sharrak, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 10 foot rear yard setback variance and 2) an 8 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.21(D), Table 4.21 in order to construct an addition, 4951 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-34-326-013, MS Motor Vehicle Service Station.

5. Case #17-010, Mike Jensen, Petitioner, Requesting: A 20.66 foot front setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 4158 Meyers Rd., Parcel #08-34-478-051, R-1A Single Family Residential.

6. Case #17-011, James Kesteloot, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) variances; 1) A 0.61 foot lot width variance and, 2) A 20 foot rear yard setback variance, both from Section 4.19(D), Table 4.19 in order to construct an addition, 6559 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-32-276-022, C-3 Highway Commercial.

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

1. Regular Meeting Minutes of March 1, 2017

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk