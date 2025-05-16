Nena E. Wright (née Betty Baird), of Clarkston, formerly of Cheboygan, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2025, at the age of 95. She was born in Cheboygan, Michigan, on September 18, 1929, to Judge Robert and Winnie Baird. Nena was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Edward Preseau (d. 1965), and her second husband, Martin “Bud” Wright (d. 2003). She was the loving mother of Timothy (Debbie) Preseau, Paul (Leitha) Preseau, Peter (the late Judy) Preseau. Beloved grandmother of Tom (Nicole), the late Robin, Lorah (Adam), James, Trisha (Brian), April, Amber, Dayna (Mike), and Heather (Nathan). Cherished great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Cristine) Baird, and was preceded in death by siblings Bob Baird, Edwina Shoup, Boyd Baird, John Baird, and Willadora Magee. Nena shared a close bond with her nieces, the late Karen Magee and Scarlett Naftel.

Affectionately known as “Betty,” Nena lived a full and vibrant life. She loved being outdoors, taking long walks and riding her bicycle well into her later years — even cycling from Lansing to the Mackinac Bridge in her 70s. She participated in the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk many times, including during her 80s. She was a lifelong learner; Nena had a passion for reading, often reading multiple books and newspapers at once. She was an enthusiastic member of several book clubs and a frequent visitor to the library. Even when she could no longer go herself, she would send family members to pick up additional books for her. She enjoyed playing games, especially Scrabble, Bridge, and Pinochle. Nena also loved traveling to historical sites and famous libraries. Nena was proud of her Scottish heritage and loved the sound of bagpipes. One unforgettable memory was the time she surprised her family by hiring a bagpiper for a party. With a joyful spirit, she led her loved ones in a parade down the street behind the piper, to the amazement of neighbors and the delight of her family. Above all, Nena will be remembered for her warmth, curiosity, and deep devotion to her family. She was a thoughtful listener, a consistent presence, and someone who always made time for a meaningful conversation.

A Memorial Service will be held for Nena on Tuesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Marimont Community Church. Family and friends may arrive any time after 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston Independence District Library. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Nena’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.