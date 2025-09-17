Wolves triumph over Wildcats in OAA Red battle

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Senior Jack Kopsch stopped the Wildcats’ plans for a touchdown with just over three minutes to go in the Clarkston Varsity Football’s visit at Oxford High School last Friday.

Kopsch intercepted Oxford quarterback Jack Hendrix’s pass in the end zone, then took off, running on the east side of the field. He finished the 103-yard interception return for a touchdown. A PAT from senior Aidan O’Neill ended the night with a 38-17 win over the Wildcats.

“It seemed like we made a play to go up two scores,” said Justin Pintar, head coach. “Then, they would cut it down to a touchdown. We buckled back up to two touchdowns. Then, they would drive the ball down the field. If Jack doesn’t make that play at the end there and they score a touchdown. It was a 14-point game which could have been a 7-point game and all the sudden it’s a 21-point game for us. It was a play that who knows what happens if he doesn’t make that play.”

He added they were prepared for Oxford to play hard and grind it out.

“That’s exactly what I thought we got in the game,” he said. “They just grind you out. They do a lot of play action, pass stuff where you have to stop their run game. They stuck to their game plan. Fortunately, we made a couple of plays towards the end of the game. It was a much closer game than maybe the score indicates. Hats off to Oxford. They played really hard and gave us everything we could handle for 48 minutes.”

The Wolves were first on the scoreboard when senior Aidan O’Neill kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, senior Griffin Boman scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and senior Hank Hornung caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from junior Alex Waszczenko, closing the first half with a 17-7 lead.

Boman scored again in the fourth quarter, this time off a 70-yard touchdown run to put the Wolves up 31-17.

“I told them I thought we did a good job bouncing back after some of the things that happened and making plays when we had to,” Pintar said. “There were way too many penalties. It’s certainly something that’s not who we are or who we want to be. It’s something we have to clean up. I felt like when we didn’t put ourselves in the negative we were making penalties, we were doing a pretty good job moving the football. It just seemed like we moved the ball then would back ourselves up and would be in the hole that we didn’t dig out. Overall there were a lot of positive things. The penalties in particular is just something you can’t have. We talk about all the time about no negative plays. That was probably as many negative plays as I can remember in a long time. Hopefully we can clean that up for the next week.

“It’s hard because you want guys to play hard and play physical,” he continued. “We will watch the film and we will see if there are little technique things. Just tweaking something you do and avoiding a penalty or being a little smarter. We will watch film tonight and again on Monday and see if there is something to fix. We don’t want to put ourselves in the negative.”

The Wolves (2-1, 1-0 OAA Red) head to Troy (3-0, 1-0 OAA Blue) this Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Oxford Leader Staff Writer Joseph Goral contributed to this article.