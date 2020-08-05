2020 Primary Election results: Independence Township, Springfield Township

Connect on Linked in

Here are the results of the Aug. 4 Primary Election pertaining to Independence Township and Springfield Township.

No changes to the Independence Township Board of Trustees after yesterday’s primary election as Jose Aliaga (19%, 3287 votes), Paul Brown (15%, 2555 votes), Ronald Ritchie (15%, 2497 votes), and Terri Nallamothu (14%, 2362 votes) are all back.

Sam Moraco (14%, 2319 votes), Heidi Warrington (12%, 2107 votes), and Terry Whitney (10%, 1745 votes) were not elected.

The Independence Township fire millage renewal also passed – 7631 yes votes, 2450 no.

In Springfield Township, Laura Moreau (46%, 1290 votes) is the new supervisor, defeating David Smith (30%, 832 votes) and Kevin Sclesky (24%, 659 votes).

Sean Miller is the new clerk, replacing Moreau, receiving 59% of the vote (1576 votes). Michaela Bishop received 41% of the vote (1099 votes).