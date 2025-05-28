2025 Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) Youth Recognition Ceremony a success

Dear Editor,

This year’s CAYA Youth Recognition Ceremony and Dessert Reception at Clarkston High School brought together 350 community members to recognize and celebrate 72 inspiring honorees, from Young Fives to grade 12 – for personal well-being/growth and/or for the concern for the well-being of others. Community involvement was at its best, creating an evening where everyone feels well-being – feeling visible, acknowledged, valued, and real connection.

The CHS Clarinet Choir and the CHS Marimba Quartet performed as guests took their seats. MC, Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck, welcomed everyone, setting the tone for an evening of celebration.

Sean Miller, Springfield Township Clerk, presented the Sponsor Remarks, telling honorees, “Whether it is helping a classmate, standing up for what is right, volunteering your time, or overcoming personal challenges…We see you and we are so proud of you!”

The Keynote Speaker, Staci Puzio, Clarkston Community Schools (CCS) Director of Student Growth, Well-Being, and Community Partnerships, noted that the honorees, “show up for their peers, for their schools, and for their communities in ways that ripple outward and lift us all.”

Reading honoree affirmations aloud were Dr. Shawn Ryan, Superintendent of CCS, John Bennink, Principal of CJHS, Cari Neubeck and Staci Puzio.

Other dignitaries on stage to congratulate the honorees included CCS principals, and representatives from Springfield Township, CCS School Board, Oakland County Youth Assistance and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

About 30 proud nominators attended the Ceremony.

Following the Ceremony there was a festive Dessert Reception where families shared moments of happiness and pride.

Youth Recognition Program Committee

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance