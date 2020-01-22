3-pointer sparks win

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Sophomore Izzy Hadley quickly aimed and threw the ball after getting the pass from sophomore Maddie Skorupski.

Hadley sank a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, ending the first quarter of the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball game against Bloomfield Hills, and giving the Wolves a 3-point lead going into the next quarter, 10-7.

“Early on, it took us a while to figure out what they were doing defensively,” said John Weyer, head coach for the Wolves in the 53-33 win over the Blackhawks. “Once we did we really hit our stride in the second quarter. It was the turning point in the game. Izzy’s three points did spark that for us. She had nine points in the first half. It was explosive and fun to see.”

Clarkston opened the second quarter with five points within the first minute, with two points from junior Morgan Hunter and a 3-pointer from Skorupski.

The Wolves continued their run with six more points before Bloomfield Hills scored two points at the halfway point of the quarter to put the score 21-12.

It didn’t slow down Clarkston as junior Kaelyn Kaul scored three points to widen the lead more and Weyer was able to put in more players in off the bench starting with freshman Ryan Bordogna and Keira Tolmie.

“Izzy came off the bench first, but really she is like a starter anyway,” he added. “Ryan and Keira handled themselves well. They are really growing into their positions. It’s fun to watch them grow.”

Another highlight was Skorupski who led with 15 points and had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and didn’t foul during the game.

“Maddie had a full complete game,” said Weyer, adding Kaul did a great job and had to guard Blackhawks’ top scorer who is committed to go to University of Michigan – Dearborn.

“We knew between their two top players we had to stop their scoring,” he said. “We devised a game plan and we were able to capitalize on it.”

The Wolves finished the first half with 31-15 lead, giving them the opportunity to get every player in off the bench.

“Everybody else coming off the bench we didn’t have a let down. we didn’t give up the lead,” said Weyer.

They even built on the lead with a 3-pointer from senior Sierra Waitkus with less than four minutes left in the game.

“Sierra can shoot,” Weyer added. “She is always in the gym. It’s one thing Coach (Dan) Fife tells me because he’s always in the gym. She loves to stay after and work. I was happy for her.”

The Wolves opened the week with a 45-34 win over Groves, Jan. 14. Toderan had 14 points, eight steals and four rebounds.

“She’s always impressive,” said Weyer.

The Wolves head to Royal Oak on Thursday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“It’s our only game,” Weyer said. “We will spend the week preparing for them.”

The Wolves (6-3) play Lake Orion at Oakland University’s O’rena on Jan. 29, and hosts Stoney Creek for Chad Tough night, Jan. 31. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.