4 charter changes up for vote, Nov. 5

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston voters can make four changes to their City Charter on Nov. 5.

The first Charter amendment proposal was written to prevent a repeat of last year’s mayoral election mixup. It would remove a requirement to resign first for council members seeking election to mayor, or mayor running for a council seat.

“The primary rationale for such requirement, possible misuse of legislative office resources or neglect of office duties while campaigning, is inapplicable in our small government and can unnecessarily remove experienced council members,” according to the city Charter Committee this past May, when City Council OK’d the issues for the ballot. The requirement was an issue during the 2018 election when current Mayor Eric Haven resigned his seat on City Council in order to run for mayor.

Charter Amendment 1 would amend Section 4.18 Paragraph 4 of the Charter, “Restrictions Concerning Officers,” removing the “resign to run” requirement for an incumbent elective city officer. The section currently requires incumbent council members seeking election to mayor or an incumbent mayor running for a regular council seat to resign office unless the current term of office expires at that same election.

Proposed Charter Amendment 2 would amend Section 5.10, “Zoning Board of Appeals,” to allow appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals by City Council.

The proposed amendment would allow any council member, not just the mayor, to nominate a resident for appointment or reappointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals or Board of Review.

“Currently, a mayor, without showing cause, can simply refuse to place a resident’s name before the council for appointment or reappointment. This denies the full council any chance to even vote on the appointment or reappointment of an otherwise qualified resident or sitting board member whom a council majority may believe is best for the position,” according to the committee report.

The third proposal would amend section 7.13, “Independent Audit,” to expand the audit filing and delivery deadline to six months from the close of the fiscal year. The section currently requires “an independent audit shall be made of all accounts at the close of the fiscal year and shall be completed within 90 days thereafter.”

“The city’s current auditor has informed the city that it is impractical to deliver a thorough professional audit in such a short time frame,” according to the report.

The fourth proposal would amend Section 8.7(b), “Board of Review,” to allow any council member, not just the mayor, to nominate a resident for board appointment or reappointment.

“Currently, a mayor, without showing cause, can simply refuse to place a resident’s name before the council for appointment or reappointment to the Board of Review,” according to the report. “This denies the full council any chance to even vote on the appointment or reappointment of an otherwise qualified resident or sitting board member when a council majority may believe is best for the position.”

Construction of the new city council meeting room in city hall is expected to be completed by the Nov. 5 election, said City Manager Jonathan Smith. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Precinct #1, City Hall, 375 Depot Road.

***

Oakland Community College (OCC) is seeking a millage renewal in the Nov. 5 election. The proposal would renew the 0.7545 mill, 75.45 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, for 10 years, 2022 through 2031, collecting $45 million per year, 27 percent of the OCC annual budget.

“Oakland Community College serves a critical role in advancing our community by offering programs in robotics, IT, health care, emergency services and advanced manufacturing to meet the demand for a highly skilled workforce,” said OCC Chancellor Peter Provenzano. “OCC delivers a quality education at an affordable rate for students seeking degrees or certificates to start or enhance their career. We are also the top transfer institution in Michigan with nearly half of our students continuing their education after attending OCC.”

More information about the millage renewal election is available at oaklandcc.edu/millage2019/.