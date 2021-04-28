5K for music students

The Clarkston Schools Instrumental Music Association is raising funds to help support the students in Clarkston’s Bands and Orchestra programs with a virtual run/walk 5K that can be done at your leisure any time between June 4 and June 13. Runners/walkers will not meet for this event, and individuals can participate in the location of their choice anywhere in the U.S.

Registration fee includes a “Band on the Run” T-shirt and medal. Register by May 16 in order to guarantee a shirt and medal.

To sign up or for more info, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Clarkston/ClarkstonsVirtualBandontheRun5K