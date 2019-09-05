60 years for lecture series

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Robert Watson, author, historian, and national media commentator, kicks off the new Oakland Town Hall lecture series on Oct. 9.

“I love the line up,” said Ingrid Snyder of Troy, Oakland Town Hall president. “It’s very diverse, with someone to appeal to everyone. I haven’t attended one I haven’t liked.”

“I’m always learning something and it’s entertaining,” said Carol Zorka of Clarkston, a retired school teacher and member of the club for 10 years.

Watson has published 40 books and hundreds of articles on history and politics. He will discuss “Affairs of State,” a history of presidential mistresses and misbehavior.

Peter Walsh, expert in organizational design, will speak on Nov. 13. An author and television and radio personality, he has been featured on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” as the Get Your Life Organized Guy, and starred in TLC Network’s “Clean Sweep” show.

On April 8, 2020, Lori Borgman will present The Lighter Side of Aging. The internationally-distributed newspaper columnist will discuss the ups and downs, shock waves, delights, and milestones of getting older.

Cultural historian Louis Maser will present Learning from Lincoln on May 13. Author of “Lincoln’s Last Speech: Wartime Reconstruction and the Crisis of Reunion” and “Lincoln’s Hundred Days: The Emancipation Proclamation and the War for the Union,” he will discuss the Civil War president’s critical lessons about leadership.

Founded in 1959, the lecture group is celebrating its 60th year.

“It was founded to bring in culture,” Zorka said. “We’re still working to keep it going.”

The lecture-and-lunch events start at 10:30 a.m. at the St. George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills. Lectures and lunches are $42; $26 for lecture only; $150 for all four lectures and lunches.

Call Nancy at 248-673-5984 or check www.oaklandtownhall.org.