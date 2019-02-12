Isobel Rita Zelenak, age 92, of Holly, died Mon. Feb. 11, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:15 AM Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church of Milford with Msgr. John Budde, Celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Visitation will be from 2-9 PM Fri. at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Mrs. Zelenak was born in Detroit on May 28, 1926 to Arthur and Elizabeth (McEveney) Sommers. She married James Zelenak in Detroit in 1952 and they were married for 49 years. She worked as a seamstress for J.L. Hudson and worked at Columbiere College in dining service. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and was active in St. Vincent DePaul and the Women’s Prayer Group. She was a den mother with the Boy Scout, an avid sewer and quilter, and she enjoyed crafting and traveling. She was happiest in her kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Surviving are her children, Mark (Nancy) Zelenak of MO, Paul (Lynn) Zelenak of Powers, Joyce Zelenak of Berkley, James (Sharon) Zelenak of SC, Jean (Dave) Davis of Roscommon, and Dennis (Kelly) Zelenak of Plymouth; sisters Eileen Ash; grandchildren, Andrew, Hattie, Courtney, Jake, James, Alex, Marshall, Gregory, Mitchell, and Abby; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Zelenak, sisters Bette Dailey and Marilyn Krolcyzk; and brother Arthur Sommers. Memorial donations may be made to Holly St. Vincent DePaul.

