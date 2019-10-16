Elderly housing zoning map

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE MAP AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., on October 8, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the second reading and adoption of a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment summarized as: Rezoning : The approximately 17.5 acres of property located on the west side of Sashabaw Road south of Moody Drive, and having Parcel Nos. 08-22-101-012, -013, and -025, is rezoned from Office Service Two (OS-2) to Elderly Housing Residential (R-3). The property approved for this rezoning is shown on the map below. A true copy of the rezoning ordinance can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk at the above address during regular office hours.

Cari Neubeck, Township Clerk

Introduced: September 10, 2019

Published: September 18, 2019-Clarkston News

Adopted: October 8, 2019

Published: October 16, 2019-Clarkston News

Effective: October 24, 2019