Lynne Maur ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Lynne Maureen, 65, of Fenton, Michigan, formerly of Ashville, New York died peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 19 at 9:35am. Lynne was born and raised in Jamestown, New York and moved to Clarkston, Michigan at age 50. Lynne was the daughter of Janet M. Anderson of Clarkston, MI, sister of Mark Anderson (Cella), Westfield, NY, and sister of Sharon Anderson and Martha (Don) Swanson. Lynne was the aunt to Don (Melanie), Matt, Roger (Jessi) Anderson, Katie (Derrick) Raynor, Allene (Niclas) Madestam, Drew and Chloe Swanson. Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Roger C. Anderson.

Lynne spent the majority of her employment life at the family business, Camp Chautauqua, remembered as the “boat gas girl” on Lake Chautauqua in New York State. She was employed by Fazoli’s as a greeter, and in recent years worked in the Sashabaw Middle School cafeteria. Lynne volunteered in her local churches and served her friends in the disabled community. She received her schooling through Jamestown, New York Public Schools and BOCES.

She is remembered by family and friends as a true joy giver, and most who knew her remember her contagious smile and sweet spirit. Her Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Care Ministry, 6805 Bluegrass Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com