A Clarkston treasure turns 93

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The secret to a long, healthy life is faith, according to longtime Clarkston resident Jeane Vanaman, who turned 93 on August 14.

“Trust God and allow Him to lead you,” said Vanaman, who has lived in town for nearly 70 years.

On her birthday, Vanaman was a popular woman.

“Throughout the day, I received many phone calls and cards from friends and family,” Vanaman said. “One of my friends stopped by to bring me flowers. That evening, I celebrated with a delicious dinner at Lucky’s Steak House in Fenton with some of my family.”

Vanaman and her late husband, Paul Vanaman, raised six children Judy(McCall), Todd, Tim, David, Tigg and Cynthia(Sheffield) on Almond Lane, along with cows, chickens, and a bountiful garden.

The couple, the O’Neill family and the Wint family were all contemporaries in Clarkston “fulfilling their callings in life,” said Vanaman’s daughter, Cynthia Sheffield.

Paul Vanaman founded Dixie Baptist Church in 1954 and pastored there until he passed away in 1992. When the family first moved to Clarkston, there was no I-75 and the Vanaman kids went swimming at the mill pond.

“I enjoy the downhome atmosphere and the friendliness in Clarkston,” Vanaman said.

Needless to say, looking back on 93 years has been a treat for Vanaman.

“I remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” she said. “I was 14 at the time and lived in California. I also remember the drafting of the young men and having to use stamps to buy foods like meat, butter and eggs, and to buy gas.

“I am most proud of raising my six kids to be hardworking, responsible adults, and working with my husband to establish a strong church.”

Sheffield noted her mother has been involved in many community activities and has seen the town grow over the decades. She also has taught school, was a choir director and mentored many women in her life.

Through all that, Jeane has still found time to enjoy the simple things in life, something that can lead to a satisfying life.

“Each morning, I start by reading my Bible and praying,” Jeane said. “Eating a healthy diet is important, too. Eat smart, eat wholesome foods, not a lot of junk. Look at problems as opportunities to improve your life.”

Jeane’s faith has enabled her to stay positive during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do take it seriously, but I’m not afraid,” she said. “My hope and trust are in the Lord.”

So what is next on the agenda for Jeane as the summer slowly starts to wind down?

“I don’t want to go sky diving or anything crazy like that,” Vanaman said. “I want to enjoy each day for what it has to offer and take advantage of opportunities to encourage people. I will continue to cherish the time I share with my family and watch them grow and pursue their futures.

“No big plans for the rest of the summer, but over the next few weeks, two of my boys will be visiting from Florida. We always have such a good time. I will enjoy our beautiful weather and take each day as it comes.”

Sheffield added her mother is in a league of her own.

“My mom has raised six kids, has 36 grandkids and 61 great-grandkids with two on the way,” said Sheffield. “I believe she is an amazing, outstanding, and powerful woman. And possibly one of Clarkston’s hidden treasures.”