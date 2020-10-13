You know, I like to think I am a man for the times. A man who understands history, lives in the moment, stays on top of current events and dreams of a better future for all. I tend to keep emotions out of the way of facts and I’m content to know, I don’t know it all.

Then the gods of social media throw me a big, fat spitball and I swing at it and miss like I did when I first picked up a baseball bat, way back in the second grade.

Whifffff!

As always happens when I miss so badly, I end up going down some sort of rabbit hole. Curiosity has been known to kill the cats and one of these days something bad will happen to me — I just know it. Okay, so there I was the other day scrolling down the old social media page one early morning last week when I noticed parents posting pictures of their sons for National Sons Day.

What’s a National Sons Day? When did they create National Sons Day and who are “they?” More importantly, why didn’t anybody tell me I had missed National Sons Day. Geeze, come on man . . . I’m a son and I have two sons of my own. I should’ve been in the know. But, no.

I wasn’t in the loop. “They” “forgot” to inform me. Methinks a conspiracy is afoot. I raise my fist and shake it in defiance to those also known as “They.”

And, down rabbit hole I dove.

First, I found National Sons Day is celebrated on September 28 every year . . . since — I never could find that answer. Then I found out there is another National Sons Day, March 4. This one has a little more history behind it as it has been celebrated every March 4 since w-a-y-y back in 2018. The March National Sons Day was created by Jill Nico, whoever she is.

According to the website, NationalToday.com, National Sons Day, is about “Molding our sons into responsible men can either be seen as a perilous journey or an opportunity to grow as a human being. On National Sons Day, every September 28, we think about our boys and the legacy we leave behind as parents. More than that, we take the time to listen to our boys — to hear their dreams or fears and thoughts on changing the world. We all have a role to play. Men and women. Educators. Professionals at all levels.”

Sounds like a bunch of mumbo-jumbo, new wave propaganda to me. Simply, teach ‘em respect of self, and of others. Teach them to be kind and compassionate; that things ain’t over ‘til they’re over; how to dust off their pants; to stand up for themselves and those in need. Even shorter, teach them not to be jerks.

* * *

During my sojourn in that ‘wascally o’ wabbit hole, I also discovered National Daughters Day is September 25.

Even more interestingly, I now am “in the know” that October 13 is National Transfer Money To Your Son Day. Hmm? I kinda’ thought that was just about any day they ask or are in need. See, I guess there is a lot I don’t know!

On my social media post about National Sons Day, one chick (because women L-O-V-E being called “chicks”), Terri L., sent me a link where anyone can create their own “National” day. And, of course, curious, I clicked on the link. Soon, I was in the throws of creating my very own National day and then in a moment of exaltation, I hit the “send” button.

I am happy to share — and I know you’re excited to hear — the National Day of Don is in the works, folks. Yup. We’re working on a start date of October 15, for no other reason than it sounded good.

Why a National Day of Don? Because friends, I am sad to say the once proud, Celtic name of Donald is on the way of the dodo — soon to be just as extinct. No one is naming their son Donald anymore. The top boys’ names these days are Oliver, Liam and Ethan. Donald doesn’t even make the Top 100. Heck, Jace, Malachi and Ace are even more popular than Donald. Ace, for goodness sakes!

Donald is a good, strong name. From BehindTheName.com, Donald is, “From the Gaelic name Domhnall meaning “ruler of the world,” composed of the old Celtic elements dumno (world) and val (rule).”

* * *

The other day I received an email from a dude going by the name of Sam Banner, from the National Day Archives. “Hi Don, Congratulations! The committee has reviewed your application and approved your day to be listed on the National Day Archive. Upon payment, we will complete the process of issuing the Official Certificate and completion of the listing.”

Oh. Payment. I must have skipped over that part of the application process. I guess there is a price and a “small” processing fee. S-o-o-o, if anyone wants to spot me the $495 and the small processing fee, we can make this day a reality.

Ahem . . .

