A Look Back for April 16, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

City urges businesses to hook up to water now: The issue of whether or not the City of the Village of Clarkston would hook up to the water supply of Independence Township was the top of discussion as the water subcommittee hosted a “pre-public hearing” for Clarkston business owners. The point of the meeting was to help area businesses owners become better informed on the topic. The water subcommittee told them hooking up to the township water supply now would make good sense rather than waiting until a later date.

SCAMP goes silver: Clarkston’s SCAMP program, a summer camp for children and young adults with special needs, was getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary this year. Seventy-five children participated in the first program. About 300 students from north Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County participated in 1999.

Sage breaks 30-year record in win at relays: While the boys and girls track teams were joining forces at the Andover Relays, Clarkston was represented for the first time in school history at the Mansfield Ohio Relays by David Sage, Kevin Breen, Brett Quantz and Matt Haver. Sage broke a long-standing Clarkston High School record in the mile. Sage’s time was 4:19.05 and broke the old record of 4:22.1, which was set by Fred Syler in 1970.

50 years ago – 1975

Deny White Lake rezoning: The Independence Township Board gave developer Jack Friedman the commercial rezoning he requested on 1.6 acres on Dixie Highway, south of White Lake Road, but denied the same request for 5.32 acres on White Lake Road. In both cases, the vote was unanimous. The White Lake Road acreage, south of the intersection of White Lake Road and Dixie Highway would keep its residential status, and the reaction of the 35 people in the audience was favorable.

Fire department adds three: Fire Chief Frank Ronk was given the go-ahead to test, interview and hire three new full time firemen. The Independence Township Board voted 4-1 to let Ronk carry out budget plans discussed at the township annual meeting. The sum of $33,000 was budgeted for the positions. Ronk said he would attempt to fill the positions from among already trained volunteers, taking into account seniority and classification.

CHS woodworkers prepare for fair: Dick Moscovic’s woodworking class at Clarkston High School was making preparations for the Regional Industrial Arts Fair in Pontiac. Roland Hayward planned to enter three tables in the show. Betsy Kennedy had logged 27 weeks and 280 hours of work by semester break in January on an old-fashioned desk, which revealed a secret compartment when the top was lifted.

75 years ago – 1950

Home building progresses in Clarkston: New buildings seemed to be springing up in Oakland County at a great rate. In the Clarkston community many new houses had been started and would be completed in a few weeks. H. L. McGill and Sons had one nearly complete in the Clarkston School Subdivision and completed and sold another to Albert Knowles, who arrived in the United States from England just ten weeks prior. McGill said he was also building two homes in the Clarkston Estates No. 2 subdivision, just south of town.

Hear Bruce B. Bradshaw at school: The Clarkston P.T.A. planned to meet and have Bruce B. Bradshaw as guest speaker. Bradshaw, a counselor on decorating and fine furniture. His subject was “Home Highlights,” an interesting talk to all homemakers especially those ready to make changes in their room arrangement and color schemes.

The Hilltopper: Clarkston, Holly, Milford, Northville and Clarenceville formed a new league. It was hoped before the league started to operated one more school would join. The league would start with baseball in 1951. The league would be an activities league with schools competing in football, baseball, basketball and track. It would also include competitions in debate, music and more. Wesley Smith, Frank Keelean and Jeanette Norton said it was a good idea. Mr. Ridgley shared, “I think it’s a good idea because instead of thinking of sports all the time, the new set up will enable us to think of music, debates and more.”