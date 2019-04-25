A Look Back for April 24, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Pistons’ No. 1 Fan” Tommy Bullen spent the last day of spring break hanging out in downtown Clarkston and he wasn’t afraid to give his opinion on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs. “They’re gonna win it all,” he said.

“Springfield boosters plan ‘Happy Birthday’ parade” It would be a “Happy Birthday, Springfield” with a special parade in downtown Davisburg. It may have been a small settlement but Diane Wozniak of the Springfield Business Association said it would be a big party and anyone could be in the parade.

“McKinney showcases paintings of Clarkston” Clarkston resident Gary McKinney’s paintings of downtown Clarkston mixed with depictions of other areas in Michigan were being featured in the Independence Township Library meeting room.

25 years ago – 1994

“Pennies from heaven” It was raining pennies at the Independence Township Treasurer’s office after hundreds of containers of coins were brought in from Clarkston schools, all in support of the Bay Court Park Playscape.

“Two schools receive accreditation” Ninety-nine elementary schools had received North Central Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation and Clarkston’s Bailey Lake and North Sashabaw elementaries were among them.

“Wolves begin roll toward wins” The Clarkston Varsity Softball team had a winning combination of good pitching, defense and offense as they defeated Lapeer East in a double header, 3-0 and 2-6. Erin Patterson pitched both games and had nine strikeouts in the first game.

50 years ago – 1969

“Researching” Clarkston High School ninth graders Terry Lane and Brian Leak were researching for a paper they were writing for their English class. They found old copies of the CNews so interesting it was difficult to keep on task. They were trying to discover what Henry Ford found when he lowered the dam at the Mill Pond.

“Gas line across Independence gets approval” Michigan Consolidated Gas Company was given permission to cross Independence Township property with a gas line from Milford to Mount Clemens.

“Wolves spring sports teams register victories” It was a good week for Clarkston High School Athletics as baseball, track, tennis and golf posted wins.