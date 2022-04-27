A Look Back for April 27, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“When will it all end?” Examples of all the ongoing changes were all around the Clarkston area. A spokesperson from Independence Township planning and building department said 312 residential permits were issued in 1996 and expected it to exceed in 1997. Fifty had already been issued during the slow winter season. For Springfield Township, 145 residential permits were issued in the township.

“Sashabaw MS Principal announces retirement” Sashabaw Middle School principal Dr. Jean Lang surprised everyone, even maybe herself, by announcing her retirement to coworkers. She said the decision to retire after 28 years in education came quickly.

“CMS girls are NBA 3Ball champs” Clarkston Middle School sixth graders Megan Renda and Jennifer Carlson shined in the spotlight as they won the national championship in the McDonald’s NBA 2-Ball Classic in Houston.

50 years ago – 1972

“Hike to hike community funds” Forty percent of the funds raised through Clarkston Area Jaycees’ upcoming Walk for Mankind would benefit the Independence House, a volunteer house designed to help people in trouble.

“Trackmen victories” The Clarkston Varsity Track team defeated Clarenceville, 98-75, for the first victory of the season. Bill Svetkoff scored 13 points for the team with first place finishes in the 120-yard high hurdles and180-yard low hurdles and second place in long jump.

“Around the township” The annual Girl Scout Mother-Daughter Banquet was held at Clarkston Junior High School. Five year membership pins were given to four leaders and plaques were given to both junior high schools and the Clarkston Rotary Club in appreciation of their help.

75 years ago – 1947

“4-H clubs prepare for fair” The 4-H clubs were being organized in the Clarkston area and would conclude their project work by showing at the new county 4-H Club Fair to be held in Pontiac in August.

“The Hilltopper” Despite a late start, because Fraser lost its way to Clarkston, the Wolves softball team won the game after five innings, 17-15.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Charles Rockwell entertained a group of little girls at her home on Holcomb Street, honoring her daughter, Barbara Sue, who turned seven-years-old.