A Look Back for April 28, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Science jumps off the page” Students at Andersonville Elementary enjoyed a day’s worth of fun topics during the annual Science and Technology Festival, put on by the school and the PTO. The day included small seminars and larger assemblies.

“Young named OCSD officer of the year” Detective Chuck Young, a Clarkston native, said he was just doing his job. But the way he did it earned him the honor of being named Officer of the Year by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Few setbacks in undefeated OAA start” Clarkston Varsity Softball was 4-0 in the Oakland Athletics Association Division 1 and had a strong 12-4 start in the season. Al Land, head coach, said he was pleased with his team’s effort and play. He was confident the record would be better if not for bad weather and an injury putting four players in new positions.

50 years ago – 1971

“Vocational Education Center holds open house” The Northwest Area Vocational Education Center, off Big Lake Road, planned to hold an open house, May 2, to allow students to tour the building.

“Wolves open season with three victories” Clarkston Varsity Baseball team opened the season with three victories – a 9-1 win over West Bloomfield; 8-7 win over Lake Orion and 10-2 win over Brighton.

“Around town” Former resident George Marshall, who lived in Winter Garden, Florida, was surprised when John DeWees and Carlos Richardson of Clarkston, along with 12 men from all over the United States, presented him with his 60-year service pin from the Masonic Lodge of Clarkston.

75 years ago – 1946

“Boy Scout news” Four scouts passed a rank in scouting during Court of Review – Second Class, Clark Rouse and Francis Chaffee; First Class, Raymond Day; and Star, Lee Johnson.

“The Hilltopper” Mr. Jones spoke to the Economics class on banking. He spoke about the many problems people working in a bank face each day. Some of the largest tasks a bank performed at the time were G.I. loans and mortgages.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Terry, L.D. Hemingway and son, Frederick and daughter, Sylvia, and Joyce Terry visited Mr. and Mrs. Karl Terry and son, Ray. On Saturday, they enjoyed a drive along the shore of Lake Michigan.