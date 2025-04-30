A Look Back for April 30, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

School board OKs 3-mill proposal: The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved a

three-mill, three year millage proposal for the June 12 election. The issue specifies the proposal deals with non-homestead properties such as rental, commercial, industrial and retail properties. According to Craig Kahler, the district’s director of business services, “the uncertainty of what is happening with property values” precluded the district from having a two-mill, two-year proposal on the ballot.

Community joins to build playground: An estimated 80 volunteers from the Clarkston area, with the help of the employees of the Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department, worked together to help construct a new playground at Sashabaw Plains Park. Mother Nature did her part to help out as temperatures were in the mid 60s with sunny skies.

You gotta’ have art: Creativity and fun were in full force when Clarkston Elementary hosted Festival of the Arts. Students spent the day learning about and practicing many varieties of art ranging from tie dye T-shirt making, to watercolor to origami to jewelry making. Lori Blicher, chairperson of the event, said she was amazed at the variety of activities which were available for the children.

50 years ago – 1975

Stroll days get council approval: The Village Business Association had Clarkston Council approval for “Village Stroll Days” in May. Members of the group appeared with their president, Joe Gulash, Monday night to outline plans for informal sidewalk events and a “get acquainted” program aimed at preserving the village business district and instilling an atmosphere of friendliness.

Varsity beats Kettering, Milford: Clarkston Varsity Baseball won two of three ballgames and raised their overall win – loss record to 3-2. The Wolves started off the week by shutting out Waterford Kettering, 2-0, but lost a squeaker to Harper Woods Bishop Gallagher, 2-1. Following a rainout with Clarenceville, the Wolves defeated Milford, 8-3.

The mill stream: Sharon Fahrner’s choice for her 14th birthday was roller skating on Saturday and a family dinner on Sunday at the Red Lobster in Madison Heights where she had her fill of lobster tails.

75 years ago – 1950

Firemen to build up fund for resuscitator: Those who attended the Hayloft Jamboree on Friday and Saturday evenings had a good time. They enjoyed a lot of laughs and at the same time felt they were contributing to the Firemen’s fund for a resuscitator. Charles Robinson did his usual grand job as master of ceremonies and kept the program rolling along without any hesitation.

Diane Hursfall is eight years old: Mrs. Duane Hursfall entertained on Saturday afternoon in honor of her daughter, Diane’s eighth birthday. The young people had a grand time playing games and presenting Diane with many lovely gifts. The group enjoyed ice cream and birthday cake.

The Hilltopper: Clarkston High School held its annual carnival with the admission at 25 cents. Sophomores worked very hard for their part for the carnival as they had a country store and a bake sale. The junior class held the cake walk and penny arcade.