A Look Back for April 5, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Spring has sprung…early!: From a few inches of snow a few weeks earlier to warm, balmy temperatures over the weekend. With the temperature change, everyone was enjoying the warmth from runners to children climbing playscapes to flowers beginning to bloom.

Toxic dump site in Springfield Township picked for cleanup: A toxic dump site, located off Woodland Trail in Springfield Township, was targeted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to be cleaned up. The four-acre site was first contaminated in the 1960s by 1,500 55-gallon drums of industrial waste by several automaking companies. In 1979 and 1980, the state performed partial clean-ups of the site, but did not completely get rid of all wastes present.

Chess overtakes recess: Andersonville Elementary teacher Gary Amick held chess tournaments every month for fourth- and fifth-graders at the school. It all started when one of his students brought in a game set. Since then, the kids played monthly tournaments starting out with 16 players.

50 years ago – 1973

Shh! Scientists at work: Sashabaw Junior High School students Russel Frack, Joe Moore, Joel Dalenberg, Ron Bellhuemer, Roy McDaniels, Steven Benscoter, Cathy Etchason and Kathy Vankleek were busy getting ready for the school fair where the public was welcomed to view the art, industrial arts, home economics, drafting and science exhibits.

Flyers win district championship: The Clarkston Flyers beat Southfield in hockey for the league championship, 1-0. The goal was by Tom Shingler off a pass from Ron Livingston with 18 seconds left in a 5-minute sudden death overtime.

Springing up: Marq and Norma Harris flew to California. Norma shared she went to Disneyland for a whole day by herself and bought the kids some souvenirs. She also went to Knottsberry Farm.

75 years ago – 1948

Much sickness hinders blood bank: The auditorium of the Clarkston School was changed into a hospital ward when the Red Cross moved in for a mobile blood bank. Owing to a great deal of sickness in the community, many were unable to donate blood. Of 209 who registered, there were 146 reported to the school and from this group 129 pints of blood were obtained.

Our boys in the service: Eighteen-year-old Wesley A. Murphy reported to the U.S. Naval Training Station to begin recruit training.

Girl Scout news: The Girl Scouts completed their quilt and nine shirts for the Red Cross. They planned to work on two more quilts.