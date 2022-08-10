A Look Back for August 10, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Who should pay?: With the opening of the new Clarkston High School just a year away, tempers were beginning to flare over expected traffic problems approaching the Flemings Lake Road site. Members of the Independence Township Board of Trustees criticized the school district for its planning of the entrance of the new school at their meeting. Supervisor Dale Stuart brought up the Flemings Lake/Clarkston Road intersection as one possibility for allocation of Tri-Party funds still available to the township. But board members were reluctant to approve as the school district hadn’t been forthcoming with money of its own to improve the intersection.

Old Oakland County hidden from view: It was just across the street from where work crews were preparing the site for the mega mall. Just off the revamped Baldwin/I-75 exit, hidden deep in the trees, most people didn’t know the McMath-Hulbert Observatory existed. It was built in the 1920s by some engineers and amateur astronomers Robert and Francis McMath which included three solar observatory towers on land in Lake Angelus.

19-year-old archer heads to worlds: Jamie Van Natta, a 19-year-old from Davisburg, was heading to the world archery tournament in Victoria, British Columbia in hopes of earning another top honor.

50 years ago – 1972

Sewers cause ruckus, rate increased delayed: Over 50 people from the Cranberry Lake area appeared at the Independence Township Board meeting to protest Stage 2 sewers proposed for the area by the township board. Originally the developer John Halveston only asked for a forced main for the area. At the time of his request, the Stage 2 sewer system was proposed instead of the forced main by the board. Homeowners filed a petition stating there was no need for the next stage.

Booster Club donates a video tape machine: Clarkston High School had a video playback tape machine for the fall compliments of the Clarkston Athletics Boosters Club, which formed in 1966 by parents.

Around the township: Gene Schidgall, a Clarkston High School student, won the Drum Major of the 1972 clinic at the fifth annual Turman’s Baton Twirling and Cheerleading Clinic at Eastern Michigan University.

75 years ago – 1947

School faculty now complete: Superintendent Wallace Ridgley announced the completion of the faculty for the coming year. Mr. Ivan J. Laws was employed as high school principal. He would also teach mathematics in addition to his duties as principal. Other new teachers were Miss Nora Collins, commercial subjects; Miss Marguerite Bennett, mathematics; Miss Joyce McKeachie, social studies; Mr. William Ladd, music; and Miss Alice Wood, first grade.

Junior Club has annual picnic: Junior Literacy Club held its annual picnic at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James DenHerder in Drayton Plains. Husbands of the members were guests. A picnic dinner was enjoyed and later in the evening in the group had a good time playing cards.

Clarkston locals: Mr. Walter Perkins and his grandson, Wayne Miller, returned to their home in Mazomanie, Wisconsin after visiting relatives in Clarkston. They visited with Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Gador at Clarkston Station, Mr. and Mrs. Ross Terry in Pontiac, and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weston in Clarkston.