A Look Back for August 11, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“No principal yet for Clarkston El. as search goes on” Clarkston Elementary would open the new school year with Interim Principal Bill Neff at its head as the search continued for a principal. The position received 55 applications. “The committee did not come up with a candidate to recommend to the superintendent. We had a sizable field,” said Duane Lewis, assistant superintendent.

“Six vie for four city council seats” Two incumbents, two newcomers and a former Clarkston city councilman turned in their petitions announcing they would run for three season on Clarkston’s City Council. In addition, Mayor Sharron Catallo, would be running unopposed.

“Wild West recreated” Over 100 children, in grades Kindergarten through seventh, rounded up their three-week Camp Fire day camp experience at Independence Oaks by recreating a Wild West town. They built out of cardboard boxes buildings from a typical town.

50 years ago – 1971

“Operation face-lift” Pine Knob Ski Resort was a busy place as huge earth moving equipment began work on reshaping the slopes. The area was under new management of the Indusco Corporation, owned by Joseph Locricchio and Gary Francell.

“Senior citizen makes hole-in-one” Guy Carter, of North Holcomb Street, celebrated his 50th year playing golf by shooting his age “70” and scoring a hole-in-one at Clarkston Golf and Country Club.

“Around the township” Dorothy Myers, a retired teacher from Sashabaw Elementary, and her daughter, Miss Myers, a fifth grade teacher at Sashabaw, witnessed the launch of Apollo 15 at Cape Kennedy.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local 4-H Club prepares for fair” The 4-H Club meeting was held at the home of Marian Emery. Plans concerning the fair were discussed and made. Refreshments were served and all had a good time.

“Turkey vultures hit by housing shortage” Even turkey vultures were taking an interest in old houses as wreckers razing a tumbledown building discovered a vulture nest with fledglings in it.

“Clarkston locals” Judy O’Dell and Sue Shanks left to spend two weeks at Camp Sherwood near Lapeer. Billy Shanks returned home from Camp Mahn-go-tah-see, located near Hale, Mich.

25 years ago – 1996

“No principal yet for Clarkston El. as search goes on” Clarkston Elementary would open the new school year with Interim Principal Bill Neff at its head as the search continued for a principal. The position received 55 applications. “The committee did not come up with a candidate to recommend to the superintendent. We had a sizable field,” said Duane Lewis, assistant superintendent.

“Six vie for four city council seats” Two incumbents, two newcomers and a former Clarkston city councilman turned in their petitions announcing they would run for three season on Clarkston’s City Council. In addition, Mayor Sharron Catallo, would be running unopposed.

“Wild West recreated” Over 100 children, in grades Kindergarten through seventh, rounded up their three-week Camp Fire day camp experience at Independence Oaks by recreating a Wild West town. They built out of cardboard boxes buildings from a typical town.

50 years ago – 1971

“Operation face-lift” Pine Knob Ski Resort was a busy place as huge earth moving equipment began work on reshaping the slopes. The area was under new management of the Indusco Corporation, owned by Joseph Locricchio and Gary Francell.

“Senior citizen makes hole-in-one” Guy Carter, of North Holcomb Street, celebrated his 50th year playing golf by shooting his age “70” and scoring a hole-in-one at Clarkston Golf and Country Club.

“Around the township” Dorothy Myers, a retired teacher from Sashabaw Elementary, and her daughter, Miss Myers, a fifth grade teacher at Sashabaw, witnessed the launch of Apollo 15 at Cape Kennedy.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local 4-H Club prepares for fair” The 4-H Club meeting was held at the home of Marian Emery. Plans concerning the fair were discussed and made. Refreshments were served and all had a good time.

“Turkey vultures hig by housing shortage” Even turkey vultures were taking an interest in old houses as wreckers razing a tumbledown building discovered a vulture nest with fledglings in it.

“Clarkston locals” Judy O’Dell and Sue Shanks left to spend two weeks at Camp Sherwood near Lapeer. Billy Shanks returned home from Camp Mahn-go-tah-see, located near Hale, Mich.