A Look Back for August 13, 2015

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

Stuart, McCrary, Rosso and Travis will stay: Incumbents Independence Township Supervisor Dale Stuart and Clerk Joan McCrary returned to office for another four years in a local election made up of only Republican candidates. Stuart received 2,087 votes to challenger and former supervisor Gary Stonerock’s 1,008 votes. McCrary beat challenger George White, 1,931 to 1,331. Newcomer Dan Kelly tallied the largest number of votes for trustee with 1,899. Dan Travis followed with 1,697, and Larry Rosso, 1,668.

Some changes are in store for middle schoolers: The upcoming school year in the Clarkston Community Schools district would feature some new concepts at the middle school level. However, for Sashabaw Middle School students, the 2000-2001 school year meant a return to their roots – namely a return to their old building. According to David Reschke, assistant superintendent for K-8 operations, the building was upgraded and classrooms were added in order to make the school more modern and up to date thanks to a bond issue which passed in 1997.

This one didn’t get away!: Five-year-old Logan Stocker caught a large-mouth bass off his parents’ dock at Greens Lake, July 30. The big catch measured 19 inches long and weighed 4-1/2 pounds. According to his mom, Terri, Logan was fishing at the lake for about half an hour, accompanied by his dog, when he made the catch.

50 years ago – 1975

Study session set for school additions: An executive study session was planned to be held by the Clarkston School Board to discuss proposed media centers and all-purpose rooms for Clarkston area elementaries. Several board members were in favor of appointing a citizens’ committee while others felt financial data should be secured for such a proposal before any committee was formed. Trustee Carolyn Place said she felt it had already been established citizen input was favorable toward the addition of media centers and all-purpose rooms, but Trustee Jane Thomas disagreed saying the question of whether or not such additions were needed should be researched and brought before the people to see if they would support a millage to pay for the additions.

W-O League GOAL: Clarkston High School teams had a new goal for the year when they would be aiming for GOAL championships. The Wayne-Oakland League, in which Clarkston had participated, underwent a name change. The Greater Oakland Activities League came into being after Clarenceville High School pulled out of the Wayne-Oakland League, making the two-county designation unnecessary.

Young-at-heart: The spirit of childhood was reserved by the Jon Abbotts, new residents to Clarkston. The Abbotts, who said they were “children at heart,” collected merry-go-round animals. Two years prior, Barbara and Jon went to an auction in Lapeer where some merry-go-round horses were on sale. They bought an 1885 Looff horse carved by the first merry-go-round carver in the United States.

75 years ago – 1950

Localite leaves U.S.A. to teach in Honolulu: Mrs. Pearl Urch, Miss Minnie Mae Cook, of Andersonville Road; and Miss Agnes Hahn of Turlock, California, who had been visiting her sister in Utica, left Clarkston to drive to San Francisco. Mrs. Urch returned in time for the opening of Detroit schools. Miss Cook met Miss Marian Buckrell in San Francisco and together they went to Hawaii as exchange teachers. Miss Cook was teach for one year at Kainucki High School while Miss Buckrell was on the island of Kaual teaching at Koloa school.

Coltsons take eastern trip: Mr. and Mrs. Russell H. Coltson and their son, Don, returned from a very interesting and enjoyable trip through the eastern states and Canada. They traveled through northern New York and into Canada where they spent a day in Quebec.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Clarence McGovern, of Kirkwood, Missouri, visited for the past week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Alexander of Bridge Lake Road. Miss Olive Smith, of Ann Arbor, visited Mr. and Mrs. Walter S. Barrows of Overlook Drive. Miss Smith was Mr. Barrow’s cousin.