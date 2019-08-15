A Look Back for August 14, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Schools get report cards” The latest round of state school report cards showed improvement for Clarkston Community Schools. The 2003-2004 scores had all elementary schools with a composite grade of “A,” both middle schools with a composite grade of “B.”

“Inaugural triathlon runs smoothly” More than 270 participants gathered in Clarkston to take part in the Craig Greenfield Memorial Tri/Du. It was the city’s first triathlon.

“Families try their hands at camping with a night outdoors” Nine adventurous families, a Sunday morning started when the sun rose over the tents in Clintonwood Park and with Independence Township Parks and Recreation Director Mike Turk scrambling eggs for the 2004 Family Camp Out.

25 years ago – 1994

“MDOT will install traffic light on M-15” Responding to residents’ complaints that there was nothing to slow traffic on M-15 for seven miles, the Michigan Department of Transportation planned to install a traffic light at M-15 and Seymour Lake Road in the fall.

“Harmony House opens in Clarkston” It was a bit smaller than the rest of the Harmony House company’s stores, but at 2,600 sq. feet, the new location off of Dixie Highway and White Lake Road, offered everything from Mozart to Metallica down its spacious three aisles.

“Kickers return from European tour” JR Kirk and Derrick Spires of Clarkston were back after their Michigan Maple Leaf soccer team returned a successful trip to Europe. The team finished with an overall 9-3-1 record in two tournaments.

50 years ago – 1969

“School bell should ring at new junior high” Clarkston Schools Superintendent Dr. Greene said Sashabaw Junior High School would be ready for students to be in the classrooms, adding there was a possibility the gymnasium, shops, and home-making departments would not be ready.

“Math teacher attends forum” Mortell D. Kinser, a math teacher at Clarkston High School, was selected as one of the 37 teachers to participate in General Motors 14th Annual Educators Conference in Detroit.

“Around town” Missy McGrath and Kathy Baier spent time in Mackinac Island while Molly McGrath was at Camp Greensville.