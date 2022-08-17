A Look Back for August 17, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

No more gas on Main: Though Morgan’s Service planned to continue to run its thriving repair, maintenance and engine service downtown Clarkston, residents had to tank up someplace else after Labor Day. Dick Morgan, and his son, John, who owned Morgan’s at the corner of Main and Church streets, said it would be to costly to keep selling gasoline because the two pumps out front were torn up to make way for an underground storage tank cleanup project.

Car heaven: John Walter had no idea the 1957 Chevy convertible he’d been looking for so hard and long would wind up on a T.V. series. But after combing the country for two years, looking for the classic – with the top color black to boot – he finally tracked one down through a broker. The classic Chevy had been driven by actress Della Reese, who played a heavenly messenger on UPN 50’s “Touched by an Angel.”

50 years ago – 1972

Radio controlled planes zoom over Clarkston field: The Pontiac Model Airplane Club hosted their third annual meet and attracted model plane enthusiasts from throughout the eastern half of the United States at a field on the corner of Clarkston and Flemings Lake roads during the weekend.

Around the township: Bob and Barb Suran and children, Mike and Lisa, visited in and around Toronto, Canada with close friends Colin Thomson and his sister, Joan.

75 years ago – 1947

Lightning artist at Andersonville: Phil Saint, lightning artist, planned to present the Gospel in art and song at Andersonville Community Church in an upcoming Sunday. Phil was the son of internationally known stained glass craftsman, Lawrence B. Saint. He began his artistic career at an early age.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. James Bennett, along with daughter, Marie, and son, Emery, attended the Spence and Dally wedding on Saturday evening in Windsor, Ontario and spent the weekend with relatives. Marie remained there for a few days with her aunt and uncle. From there she went to London, Ontario to spend the remainder of her vacation.