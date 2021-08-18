A Look Back for August 18, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s off to Epcot he goes” Jim Simonson, a Clarkston High School graduate continuing his music studies at Oakland University, successfully auditioned for the swing band which played in front of American Adventure in Epcot.

“Substitute mom will drive the kids” Bev Irwin formed a business “My Mom Will Drive” when her 4-year-old daughter started half day at nursery school and the sitter wouldn’t be able to take her to and from school.

“Local baseball team is runner-up in Koufax World Series” Pitcher Johnathon Thomas, a freshman at Clarkston High School, helped his team, the Michigan Bulldogs, come in second in the championship game of the World Series of the American Amateur Baseball Conference’s Sandy Koufax League.

50 years ago – 1971

“School talks continue” Members of the Clarkston School Board and the Clarkston Education Association were scheduled to resume negotiations after a summer adjournment.

“Jr. Miss receives scholarship” Clarkston reigning Jr. Miss Debby Hoopengarner received her scholarship check for $700 from the Jaycees. Debby was accepted in the Liberal Arts Schools of Oakland University where she would major in music.

“Around the township” John Witherup of Chickadee Lane made the 325-mile trip to Mackinaw City by bicycle. It was a sentimental journey retracing steps he made 30 years prior.

75 years ago – 1946

“Teachers prepare for new school year” Teachers of Clarkston Public School spent an active summer in employment, graduate training and travel. The entire staff has been engaged and all have succeeded in locating suitable and comfortable living quarters.

“Board approves new equipment for local school” Acting upon teacher requests and superintendent recommendations, the Board of Education approved the purchase for needed equipment including a spirit-type duplicate machine, typewriters, fire extinguishers and more.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton and daughter, Miss Helen Hodges, returned to their home on Holcomb after enjoying a few days at Silver Birch Lodge on Walloon Lake near Petoskey.