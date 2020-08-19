A Look Back for August 19, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Elementary redistricting complete – for now” The Clarkston Board of Education voted to send new students moving into the Bridgewater apartment complex to Andersonville Elementary to alleviate overcrowding at other buildings.

“Protect those precious family photos” Clarkston resident Diane Manssur shared how to organize and preserve precious photos especially from sticky plastic photo albums and dusty shoe boxes. The avid photographer said what started out as a hobby turned into a business and a way to earn money doing something she loves.

“Working news from the inside” Andy Nichols, a 1992 Clarkston High School graduate, was spending his internship at United Paramount Network’s Channel 50 news.

50 years ago – 1970

“CEA and Board talk salary, finances” Negotiating teams for the Clarkston School District and the Clarkston Education Association met for two and a half hours to begin final negotiations on the 1970-71 contract.

“Book fees plague schools” The Clarkston School District, along with other districts, were still undecided what procedures to follow as a result of the Michigan Supreme Court requiring public schools to furnish free textbooks and supplies to all students.

“Around town” Lew Wint was surprised when his wife, Diane, gave him a birthday party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Krick of Cramlane.

75 years ago – 1945

“Word of peace brings cheer to Clarkston” When the word came Japan surrendered, Clarkston residents shared their feelings of joy in many ways. Some tried to make as much noise as possible and others wanted to march up and down the streets and greet everyone. The fire siren blew and the church bells rang.

“Local man celebrates 90th birthday” William C. Ainsley celebrated his 90th birthday on Aug. 15. In spite of all the years, he was in good health and in the early morning hours could be seen working in the garden at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Glen Kerton.

“Our boys and girls in service” Hugh A. Preston, Jr. escaped without a scratch when his ship was hit by six Japanese suicide planes and three 500-pound bombs within 30 minutes in the Okinawa campaign.