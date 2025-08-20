A Look Back for August 20, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

Waumegah Lake residents petition for lake board: A petition from Waumegah Lake residents requesting the establishment of a lake board was tabled at Thursday’s meeting of the Springfield Township Board. However, the residents still vowed to come together to counteract what they felt were a series of problems affecting the area.

Schools discuss policy changes: Residency concerns and recognition for school employees were among the policy issues discussed by the Clarkston Board of Education at their Monday meeting. The board conducted the first reading of recommended policy changes at the meeting. However, no official action was taken.

Sage named regional male athlete of the year: Dave Sage, a former two-sport student-athlete at Clarkston High School, was named a Regional Male Amateur Athlete of the Year by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports and the Oakland Fitness Council. “I think it’s a perfect way to go out,” said Sage, who was a four-year letter winner on the cross country and track teams and played basketball at Clarkston High School, where he also earned a 3.6 grade point average. “I’d have to say it’s the highest award I’ve ever gotten. It’s just a summary of my total career so I think that means a little bit more.”

50 years ago – 1975

Site plan approved for district court: Developer Warren Newstead received final site plan approval for offices on Dixie Highway, just south of Independence Commons, to house the 52nd District Court. The Independence Township Planning Commission granted Newstead final approval at its Thursday meeting but set two conditions on the approval. Newstead was to try to pave a portion of the ingress to the office building and take out eight parking spaces shown on the front of the building facing Dixie Highway due to the new township zoning ordinance which called for a green area on the front of the building.

She’s district’s first elementary librarian: Clarkston School District was about to put its first paid elementary librarian to work, with hope libraries would start to deliver a bigger pay-off to elementary students. Katherine Wldarczyk, placed a lot of importance on introducing youngsters to books early and on helping them to become aware of how to use library facilities. Her new job was part of a thrust in the school system to update elementary libraries.

The mill stream: Family, friends and congregation members, numbering 200 gathered to surprise Pastor and Mrs. Ralph Claus on their 30th wedding anniversary. The dinner party was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Aug. 11. “How so many people managed to keep it a secret, I don’t know,” said Mrs. Claus.

75 years ago – 1950

Faculty chosen for coming year: All high school students would report for classes on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Elementary students would report the same day for enrollment and remain until noon. It was announced buses would cover the same routes as the previous year. Miss Ruth Sharpe was named acting principal of the elementary school until Mrs. William Vliet returned from her leave due to illness.

R.F. Townsend to be feted at open house: The family of R. F. Townsend held an open house at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ward Robbins, of N. Holcomb Street, in honor of his 90th birthday. Mr. Townsend lived in Clarkston a number of years ago and was glad to meet with any of his old friends on the occasion.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Adams and son, Jerry, of Maceday Lake, and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Tatzka, of Plymouth, returned home on Friday evening after enjoying a five-day vacation touring Canada via Sault Ste. Marie. They traveled 1,364 miles and visited many interesting places such as the Tahquamenon Falls and Niagara Falls.