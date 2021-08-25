A Look Back for August 25, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“They’re back!” Aaron and Andy Suiter were among the first to arrive to Clarkston Elementary and sat outside the front door waiting for school to start on the first day of the new school year. “We’re ready,” they shared.

“Final plans for Morgan Lake’s golf course approved by board” Plans for the Morgan Lake Golf Classic course were completed as the Independence Township Board voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve plans for Phase 2C, the remainder of the golf course which included holes 1-9 and 11-13.

“New Clarkston Impact takes the field” Recreational soccer kicked off its season and competing for the first time in the fall of 1996 was Clarkston Impact, a boys 11-and-under travel team.

50 years ago – 1971

“CEA-Board agree on school calendar” School board-teacher negotiations resumed in the Clarkston School District. Representatives from both sides announced a tentative agreement had been reached on the school calendar.

“A 100-foot sign” A 100-foot sign welcomed Klaus Matthias, 17, of Germany when he arrived at his new home on Lake Road. Klaus was an exchange student with the Youth for Understanding. The sign was the work of his American brothers Jim and Dennis Loba.

“Around the township” The Donald Coopers were surprised when the teachers from Clarkston Junior High School and their spouses arrived at their home on Washington Street with refreshments and a farewell gift. The Coopers were moving to Greenville where Mr. Cooper had accepted a teaching position.

75 years ago – 1946

“Schools open September 9” Formal opening of Clarkston schools was postponed one week from the original opening date, according to a decision made by the board of education. It was in line with the policy established by the majority of other schools in order to safeguard against the danger of a polio epidemic.

“Eighty-two year old goes huckleberrying” Mrs. Bertha Jones of Miller Road and Mrs. and Mrs. Edward L. Porritt visited the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Wills in Pinconning. While there Mrs. Jones went huckleberrying and in spite of her 82 years she picked 14 quarts of berries.

“Forecast record parade for Labor Day celebration” The Labor Day parade promised to be full of surprises and fun for everyone. The big event would be highlighted by the appearance of the Clarkston School Band.