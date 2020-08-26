A Look Back for August 26, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“First grade teacher looks forward to fall” Elaine Foley, a first grade teacher at Andersonville Elementary, had been in her room since Aug. 1, getting prepared for the new students. All summer she worked on different floor plans for her centers and also sorted through material.

“Teens react to Clinton’s tobacco stance” The reviews were mixed among teenagers when it came to President Bill Clinton’s proposal to crack down on underage smoking. A 18-year-old recent Clarkston High School graduate, who smoked, said the move was purely political. A 13-year-old non-smoker female applauded the move.

“Touch of Grey in woman’s life” To Clarkston resident Sherry Haskins the sudden death of Grateful Dead guitarist and leader Jerry Garcia was as shocking as the day John F. Kennedy was shot. “I was very upset, shocked, the day I found out,” the Dead devotee said.

50 years ago – 1970

“Tentative agreement reached” George Barrie, assistant superintendent of schools and chief negotiator for the Clarkston Board of Education, and George White, president of the Clarkston Education Association, announced their negotiating teams reached a tentative agreement on terms of the 1970-71 school year contract.

“Jaycees spark Village clean-up” Clarkston Area Jaycees were spearheading “Downtown Clean-up Day” to clean up and trim downtown Clarkston for Labor Day weekend.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Powell celebrated their fifth anniversary on Aug. 21 by having dinner at Rips. Mrs. Powell had hoped to be in the hospital, but the stork has a way of arriving when the stork is good and ready.

75 years ago – 1945

“Clarkston School to open Sept. 5” Clarkston Public Schools planned to open for registration and classes on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

“Many from Clarkston win blue ribbons” Members of the 4-H Club held their annual exposition at Great Oaks Stock Farm. Blue ribbons were given in 10-plus departments.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Matthews were expected to arrive at their home on Church Street after enjoying the previous several weeks at Middle Island Point on Lake Superior, just above Marquette.