A Look Back for August 28, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“’Herbal Fare’ takes over Depot Park” With music filling the air and the sun shining on Depot Park, the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club hosted more than 200 people to sample favorite recipes from “Somewhere in Thyme,” the group’s latest fundraising endeavor.

“Local student selected to attend national leaders conference” Emily Allen, a eighth grader at Clarkston Middle School, attended the 2004 National Junior Leadership Conference in Chicago during a week-long study of law and justice. “I was interested in studying law,” she said.

“Love for the people keeps center senior active” As primary receptionist Independence Township Senior Center, Gerry Townsend did more than just answer the phone including starting the euchre program, running bingo and coordinating senior bowling. “I dearly love these seniors. The main reason I stay here is because I love to see them,” she said.

25 years ago – 1994

“Back to school” Incoming kindergartner Dakota Costello checked out his locker with his mom, Cheryl, and his sister, Brittany, visiting Clarkston Community Schools’ newest school – Springfield Plains Elementary.

“Young heroes are finally identified” Thirteen-year-olds Matt Hollis and Eric Klemm received a thank you from the Independence Township Fire Department for their help fighting a fire at the Greens Lake Apartments.

“Clock repaired” Woodworker John Koval and Chris Whitehead, both of Clarkston, work on the antique clock in front of NBD on Main, located at 15 South Main Street in downtown Clarkston. Koval replaced the wooden bezels which hold the glass covering the clock’s face.

50 years ago – 1969

“May be only way to stop flooding” One way to assure alleviation of the recurrent flooding in the Paramus-Middle Lake road area was for resident to petition the township to set up a special assessment district, from Duane Hursfall, township supervisor.

“Around the town” An impromptu gathering of neighbors officially launched the newly installed backyard swimming pool at the Copeman home on Cramlane.

“Cadette round-up” It was Cadette Round-up time at Camp Sherwood and 13 girls from Clarkston Troop 89 were among the 155 Cadette Girls Scouts from all over the North Oakland District.