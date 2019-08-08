A Look Back for August 7, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“E Coli closes county park beach” Independence Oaks County Park’s Crooked Lake Beach was closed for one day after levels of the E coli bacterium were found to be above the allowed limit at 549 colonies per 100 milliliters of water.

“Clarkston teens ‘Discover’ a summer of fun, activities” Discovery Teen Camp was a hit during the summer with activities such as field trips to GameWorks at Great Lakes Crossing, Cedar Point in Ohio, and local beaches.

“Davisburg resident named professional hockey photographer” Ron Smith, a Davisburg resident, was named the official team photographer of the new World Hockey Association’s Detroit Gladiators, who planned to play their home games at the Pontiac Silverdome. He had experience shooting hockey covering the Saginaw Spirit for Michigan Hockey Magazine and also photographed youth and high school athletics.

25 years ago – 1994

“Township mulls police options” With the police millage increase voted down in Independence Township, police service was going change with the possibility of cutting two to three officers.

“Fighting back against vandalism” Residents of Hillview Estates started random neighborhood patrol looking for suspicious activity after a recent rash of thefts and vandalism in their subdivision.

“Independence runners are state finalists” Thirty area athletes competed in the state finals of the Hershey National Track and Field Finals. The 400-meter relay team with Cody Senkyr, Derek Casper, Ross Martello and Kevin Breen finished in first.

50 years ago – 1969

“Work goes on” While construction was still on going at the new Clarkston Junior High School, the task of setting the front office in order began.

“Around the town” Joe and Sue Washburn of North Holcomb welcomed a new daughter, Dana Elizabeth, born on July 23, weighing eight pounds, two ounces. Sue and Dana came home on the Washburn’s third anniversary.

“Fly me to the moon?” Students from Andersonville, Bailey Lake, Clarkston elementaries and Sashabaw School filled out moon questionnaires. Questions included would you want to go to the moon; what would you do there; who would you take; what would you wear and what would you bring back.