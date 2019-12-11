A Look Back for December 11, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Clarkston girl excels at PP & K” Jackie Gipe of Clarkston took second place in the team championships of the Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Ford Field during halftime of the Detroit Lions and Cardinals game.

“Season’s beginning” The wind nipped a little bit, but the snow held off for Independence Township’s Family Fun Fest which included eating s’mores, visiting with Santa Claus and marveling at favorite cartoon characters light displays.

“The going is good for hockey” The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team was off to a hot start on the ice to push their league leading record to 4-0 after a 8-4 win over Waterford Mott, and a 6-2 win over Royal Oak.

25 years ago – 1994

“Kids tune up for Salvation Army” A brass and wind quartet of Jeremy and Russell Parrott, Lorne Deacon and Mike Lenhardt from Clarkston Middle School filled Main Street with holiday song as they stood in front of the Clarkston Village Bakeshop.

“Snow, ice create havoc for drivers” Twenty-two accidents, including one involving a Clarkston school bus, were recorded during the first blast of winter which included snow and ice.

“Japanese added for next year” Japanese was added to the curriculum at Clarkston High School thanks to action by the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education. They voted to add a semester of Japanese I and Japanese II.

50 years ago – 1969

“Skaters rule ice” Terry and Kim Campbell won second and third place in freestyle skating in a competition in Midland. The two had been skating for less than one year. They are daughters of Mr. and Mrs. John Campbell, former Clarkston residents.

“Wrestlers place second in tournament” The Clarkston Wrestling team finished in second place at a 8-team tournament at Grand Blanc. The Wolves surprised many as they trailed a powerful first place Grand Blanc team by a few points right to the end.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Bill Debniak of Amy Drive spent the weekend in Saginaw as guests of Mrs. Janis Copeland. They attended the Saginaw Junior Women’s Club Charity Ball in the Crystal Ballroom of the Bancroft Hotel.