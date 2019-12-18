A Look Back for December 18, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Parade lights up Main Street and faces with holiday cheer” The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Heart of Clarkston Lighted Parade turned the downtown area into a twinkling winter wonderland. Residents ooohed and aaahed at the sights and sounds of 48 parade entries.

“Parke Lake residents seek help from council to clean area waterways” Parke Lake residents were calling on the Clarkston city government – and anyone else- to help them head off further groundwater pollution.

“CHS field to go synthetic?” Even though no formal proposal had been submitted to the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, plans were underway for Clarkston High School to sport a brand new synthetic turf field as early as 2005.

25 years ago – 1994

“What would make their New Year happy?” Everyone has their own special wishes for the holiday season and officials in the Clarkston area were no different as they shared three Christmas wishes with The Clarkston News.

“New traffic light on M-15” Commuters driving the M-15 corridor north of Clarkston got a welcome surprise – a new street light at Seymour Lake Road. “People have probably been waiting three years,” said State Rep. Tom Middleton. “There’s been a history of bad accidents there.”

“Wrestlers dominate county” Clarkston wrestlers dominated the Oakland County championships like no other team before them. They finished with five county champions and two runner-ups.

50 years ago – 1969

“With Santa” Six-month-old Susan Bradley reached for a present held by Santa Claus at the Jaycees’ annual Christmas family gathering.

“Candle factory up in flames” Going Enterprises, at 600 Broadway in Davisburg, was gutted by flames that razed the building where it was quartered. The fire was discovered by owner, Charles Going, when he went to work around 5:30 p.m. Losses were estimated between $30,000-40,000. The company produced beeswax candles and packaged industrial gifts.

“Around the town” Emily Strapp, of England, visited America for the first time to see her son, Eric, and his family at their home on Warbler.