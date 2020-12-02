A Look Back for December 2, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Snowfall catches motorists” The sudden snowfall, which blanketed the area Thanksgiving eve, caused a few headaches for Independence Township motorists and a number of accidents were reported on Pine Knob, Andersonville, Sashabaw roads as well as M-15.

“A working vacation” Though former music teacher Janet Grimes enjoyed her retirement, her interest piqued when she heard about a volunteer teaching opportunity across the Atlantic. Soon she found herself teaching conversational English to third graders as well as teenagers in Poland.

“Locals help Hawks go” Anthony Facione, Steve Badger, Derek Hool and Tom Newman helped the Lakeland Hawks Bantam “A” Hockey Club to two tournament wins at a Thanksgiving tournament and the Big Rapids Hockey Association Invitational.

50 years ago – 1970

“Matches cause $4,500 damage” Fire caused $4,500 damage to the home of Edmin Maloney at 6596 Maple, which started in the second story bathroom. Two children admitted they had been playing with matches.

“Junior Miss Debbie to reign in 1970-71” Debbie Hoopengarner was named the 1970-71 Clarkston Junior Miss at the annual Jaycee Junior Miss Pagent at the Clarkston High School Little Theatre. Dienie Weeks was named Miss Congeniality. Runner-up to Hoopengarner was Cindy Porritt.

“Around town” The Charles Bailey family of Sashabaw Road traveled over the expressway to go to Thanksgiving at the home of Mrs. Bailey’s mother, who lived in Pierson.

75 years ago – 1945

“Sixth annual football banquet” The Clarkston Rotary Club hosted the high school football team at the sixth annual banquet. Guest speaker was Major John Pingel, backfield coach at Michigan State University.

“Clarkston locals” Mary Drake spent Thanksgiving with the Burt Drakes in Flint. While there she attended a football game.

“Our boys and girls in service” Sgt. George Swain arrived in Clarkston after serving overseas for three years. He landed in Boston then went to Indian Gap, Pa., for his discharge. He said he was feeling fine and happy to be back to civilian life.